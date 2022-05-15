Dallas 81, New York 71

Gray 2-7 5-6 11, Thornton 3-5 0-0 7, Harrison 7-15 4-4 18, Mabrey 6-11 0-0 14, Ogunbowale 6-18 5-6 21, Kuier 0-0 0-0 0, McCowan 4-5 0-2 8, Burton 0-2 2-2 2, Dickey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-63 16-20 81.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason
Recommended