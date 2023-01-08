Dallas 5, Florida 1

Florida 0 1 0 \u2014 1 Dallas 1 2 2 \u2014 5 First Period_1, Dallas, Robertson 27 (Suter, Pavelski), 16:45. Second Period_2, Dallas, Lundkvist 4 (Johnston, Suter), 10:03 (pp). 3, Florida, Verhaeghe 19 (Tkachuk, Montour), 12:35. 4, Dallas, Lindell 5 (Dellandrea, Benn), 13:14. Third Period_5, Dallas, Robertson 28 (Miller), 4:21. 6, Dallas, Heiskanen 7, 15:49 (en). Shots on Goal_Florida 15-10-3_28. Dallas 8-15-11_34. Power-play opportunities_Florida 0 of 4; Dallas 1 of 2. Goalies_Florida, Knight 9-7-3 (33 shots-29 saves). Dallas, Oettinger 18-6-3 (28-27). A_18,532 (18,532). T_2:30. Referees_TJ Luxmore, Brandon Schrader. Linesmen_Travis Gawryletz, Kilian McNamara.