Dallas 40, Philadelphia 34

Phi_FG J.Elliott 25, 11:16. Drive: 8 plays, 68 yards, 3:44. Key Plays: Minshew 48 pass to A.Brown; Minshew 3 run on 3rd-and-9. Philadelphia 3, Dallas 0.

Phi_Sweat 42 interception return (J.Elliott kick), 9:18. Philadelphia 10, Dallas 0.

Dal_E.Elliott 1 run (Maher kick), 1:52. Drive: 15 plays, 75 yards, 7:26. Key Plays: Prescott 13 run on 3rd-and-5; Prescott 8 pass to Gallup on 3rd-and-5; Prescott 10 run. Philadelphia 10, Dallas 7.

Second Quarter

Dal_Lamb 36 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 11:34. Drive: 6 plays, 47 yards, 3:18. Key Plays: Kearse 2 interception return to Philadelphia 47; Prescott 7 pass to Lamb on 3rd-and-15. Dallas 14, Philadelphia 10.

Phi_Minshew 1 run (J.Elliott kick), 7:08. Drive: 11 plays, 74 yards, 4:26. Key Plays: B.Scott kick return to Philadelphia 26; Minshew 25 pass to Goedert; Minshew 19 pass to Q.Watkins; Minshew 7 pass to A.Brown on 3rd-and-5; Gainwell 11 run. Philadelphia 17, Dallas 14.

Dal_FG Maher 21, 1:49. Drive: 14 plays, 72 yards, 5:19. Key Plays: Prescott 26 pass to Lamb on 3rd-and-7; Prescott 4 pass to Lamb on 3rd-and-3; Prescott 14 pass to Lamb. Philadelphia 17, Dallas 17.

Phi_FG J.Elliott 47, :06. Drive: 11 plays, 46 yards, 1:43. Key Plays: Minshew 20 pass to Goedert on 3rd-and-4; Minshew 6 pass to D.Smith on 3rd-and-6. Philadelphia 20, Dallas 17.

Third Quarter

Phi_D.Smith 14 pass from Minshew (J.Elliott kick), 9:00. Drive: 10 plays, 77 yards, 4:37. Key Plays: Minshew 22 pass to Goedert; Minshew 20 pass to Gainwell on 3rd-and-9; Minshew 12 pass to A.Brown. Philadelphia 27, Dallas 17.

Dal_FG Maher 44, 5:01. Drive: 10 plays, 49 yards, 3:59. Key Plays: E.Elliott 1 run on 3rd-and-2; E.Elliott 22 run on 4th-and-1; Prescott 13 pass to Pollard. Philadelphia 27, Dallas 20.

Dal_Gallup 12 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 2:12. Drive: 5 plays, 31 yards, 1:59. Key Play: Prescott 21 pass to Schultz. Philadelphia 27, Dallas 27.

Fourth Quarter

Phi_D.Smith 9 pass from Minshew (J.Elliott kick), 9:59. Drive: 14 plays, 75 yards, 7:13. Key Plays: Sanders 2 run on 3rd-and-2; Minshew 16 pass to D.Smith; Minshew 19 pass to D.Smith on 3rd-and-10; Minshew 14 pass to A.Brown on 3rd-and-6. Philadelphia 34, Dallas 27.

Dal_Lamb 7 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 5:49. Drive: 9 plays, 75 yards, 4:10. Key Plays: Prescott 24 pass to Ferguson; Prescott 52 pass to Hilton on 3rd-and-30; Prescott 13 pass to Pollard. Philadelphia 34, Dallas 34.

Dal_FG Maher 48, 2:19. Drive: 6 plays, 31 yards, 2:00. Key Plays: Bland 0 interception return to Dallas 40; Prescott 16 pass to Schultz; Prescott 10 pass to Lamb. Dallas 37, Philadelphia 34.

Dal_FG Maher 26, 1:41. Drive: 5 plays, 13 yards, 00:26. Key Plays: Prescott 16 run; Prescott 4 run on 3rd-and-7. Dallas 40, Philadelphia 34.

A_93,754.

___

Phi Dal FIRST DOWNS 25 25 Rushing 4 6 Passing 19 18 Penalty 2 1 THIRD DOWN EFF 8-14 8-15 FOURTH DOWN EFF 2-3 1-1 TOTAL NET YARDS 442 419 Total Plays 69 72 Avg Gain 6.4 5.8 NET YARDS RUSHING 87 115 Rushes 29 31 Avg per rush 3.0 3.71 NET YARDS PASSING 355 304 Sacked-Yds lost 0-0 6-43 Gross-Yds passing 355 347 Completed-Att. 24-40 27-35 Had Intercepted 2 1 Yards-Pass Play 8.875 7.415 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 7-7-6 9-9-7 PUNTS-Avg. 0-0.0 1-57.0 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 96 33 Punt Returns 0-0 0-0 Kickoff Returns 2-54 1-31 Interceptions 1-42 2-2 PENALTIES-Yds 2-10 4-36 FUMBLES-Lost 3-2 1-0 TIME OF POSSESSION 27:42 32:18

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Philadelphia, Sanders 21-65, Gainwell 4-17, Minshew 4-5. Dallas, Elliott 16-55, Prescott 6-41, Pollard 9-19.

PASSING_Philadelphia, Minshew 24-40-2-355. Dallas, Prescott 27-35-1-347.

RECEIVING_Philadelphia, Smith 8-113, Brown 6-103, Gainwell 4-41, Goedert 3-67, Watkins 1-19, Pascal 1-6, Sanders 1-6. Dallas, Lamb 10-120, Pollard 6-61, Gallup 4-36, Schultz 3-43, Hilton 1-52, Ferguson 1-24, Elliott 1-6, N.Brown 1-5.

PUNT RETURNS_Philadelphia, None. Dallas, None.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Philadelphia, B.Scott 2-54. Dallas, Turpin 1-31.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Philadelphia, Edwards 8-6-0, Epps 5-1-0, Blankenship 4-4-0, Joseph 4-1-0, Reddick 4-0-2, White 3-3-.5, Maddox 3-0-1, Williams 3-0-0, Slay 2-1-0, Bradberry 2-0-0, Cox 2-0-0, J.Scott 2-0-0, Watkins 2-0-0, Sweat 1-2-1.5, Graham 1-1-.5, Suh 1-1-.5, Hargrave 1-0-0, P.Johnson 1-0-0, Minshew 1-0-0, Davis 0-2-0. Dallas, Wright 6-2-0, Wilson 6-1-0, Hooker 5-0-0, Barr 4-3-0, Bland 4-1-0, Clark 2-2-0, Lawrence 2-2-0, Kearse 2-1-0, Parsons 2-1-0, Diggs 2-0-0, Gallimore 1-1-0, Watkins 1-1-0, Alexander 1-0-0, Gifford 1-0-0, Mukuamu 1-0-0, Bohanna 0-2-0, Armstrong 0-1-0, Odighizuwa 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Philadelphia, Sweat 1-42. Dallas, Kearse 1-2, Bland 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

___

OFFICIALS_Referee Alex Kemp, Ump Mike Morton, HL Danny Short, LJ Jeff Bergman, FJ John Jenkins, SJ Dale Shaw, BJ Scott Helverson, Replay Mike Chase.