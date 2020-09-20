Dallas 40, Atlanta 39
|Atlanta
|20
|9
|0
|10
|—
|39
|Dallas
|0
|10
|14
|16
|—
|40
Atl_Ridley 22 pass from Ryan (Koo kick), 10:58. Drive: 1 play, 22 yards, 00:08.
Atl_Hurst 42 pass from Ryan (Koo kick), 7:37. Drive: 4 plays, 52 yards, 1:49. Key Play: Ryan 5 run on 3rd-and-5.
Atl_FG Koo 42, 4:26. Drive: 4 plays, 5 yards, 1:26. Key Play: Ryan 4 pass to B.Hill on 3rd-and-9.
Atl_FG Koo 27, 1:06. Drive: 7 plays, 31 yards, 3:04. Key Plays: B.Hill 10 run; Diggs 13-yard defensive pass interference penalty on 3rd-and-7; Ryan 3 run on 3rd-and-8.
Dal_Elliott 1 run (Zuerlein kick), 12:09. Drive: 11 plays, 75 yards, 3:57. Key Plays: Prescott 11 pass to Cooper; Elliott 10 run; Prescott 10 pass to Bell; Elliott 7 run on 3rd-and-3.
Atl_Ridley 3 pass from Ryan (pass failed), 5:58. Drive: 12 plays, 75 yards, 6:11. Key Plays: Ryan 25 pass to Ridley; Gurley 1 run on 3rd-and-2; K.Smith 2 run on 4th-and-1; J.Smith 15-yard lowering the head to initiate contact penalty; Ryan 4 pass to Gage on 3rd-and-2.
Dal_FG Zuerlein 33, 1:46. Drive: 11 plays, 60 yards, 4:12. Key Plays: Prescott 11 pass to Elliott; Prescott 8 pass to Schultz on 3rd-and-3; Prescott 12 pass to Cooper; Prescott 20 pass to Gallup; Prescott 11 run on 3rd-and-19.
Atl_FG Koo 41, :02. Drive: 7 plays, 56 yards, 1:44. Key Plays: Powell kick return to Atlanta 21; Ryan 14 pass to Gage; Ryan 11 pass to Ridley; Ryan 24 pass to Ridley.
Dal_Prescott 2 run (Zuerlein kick), 12:23. Drive: 7 plays, 74 yards, 2:37. Key Plays: Pollard kick return to Dallas 26; Elliott 10 run; Prescott 37 pass to Lamb on 3rd-and-6; Prescott 18 pass to Schultz.
Dal_Prescott 1 run (Zuerlein kick), 4:14. Drive: 8 plays, 83 yards, 2:47. Key Play: Prescott 58 pass to Cooper.
Atl_Gage 8 pass from Ryan (Koo kick), 14:23. Drive: 11 plays, 74 yards, 4:51. Key Plays: Powell kick return to Atlanta 26; Ryan 22 pass to Hurst on 3rd-and-6; Ryan 2 pass to Gage on 3rd-and-4; Ryan 19 pass to J.Jones on 4th-and-2.
Atl_FG Koo 32, 7:57. Drive: 10 plays, 30 yards, 4:49. Key Plays: Ryan 12 pass to Gage on 3rd-and-8; Ryan 14 pass to Ridley on 3rd-and-7.
Dal_Schultz 10 pass from Prescott (run failed), 4:57. Drive: 10 plays, 75 yards, 3:00. Key Plays: Prescott 24 pass to Bell on 3rd-and-4; Prescott 12 pass to Lamb on 3rd-and-7.
Dal_Prescott 1 run (Zuerlein kick), 1:49. Drive: 9 plays, 76 yards, 1:08. Key Plays: Prescott 11 pass to Cooper; Prescott 14 pass to Lamb on 3rd-and-2; Prescott 38 pass to Gallup.
Dal_FG Zuerlein 46, :00. Drive: 6 plays, 26 yards, 1:49. Key Play: Prescott 24 pass to Lamb.
A_21,708.
|Atl
|Dal
|FIRST DOWNS
|22
|33
|Rushing
|5
|9
|Passing
|15
|20
|Penalty
|2
|4
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|8-17
|7-13
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|2-2
|0-2
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|380
|570
|Total Plays
|72
|81
|Avg Gain
|5.3
|7.0
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|113
|125
|Rushes
|34
|31
|Avg per rush
|3.3
|4.0
|NET YARDS PASSING
|267
|445
|Sacked-Yds lost
|1-6
|1-5
|Gross-Yds passing
|273
|450
|Completed-Att.
|24-37
|34-49
|Had Intercepted
|0
|0
|Yards-Pass Play
|7.0
|8.9
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|9-8-4
|7-3-3
|PUNTS-Avg.
|4-39.5
|1-43.0
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|62
|109
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|1-3
|Kickoff Returns
|3-62
|5-106
|Interceptions
|0-0
|0-0
|PENALTIES-Yds
|8-51
|7-75
|FUMBLES-Lost
|0-0
|4-3
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|33:48
|26:12
RUSHING_Atlanta, Gurley 21-61, I.Smith 5-20, Ryan 4-16, Hill 3-14, K.Smith 1-2. Dallas, Elliott 22-89, Prescott 5-18, Lamb 1-9, Pollard 2-6, Thompson 1-3.
PASSING_Atlanta, Ryan 24-36-0-273, Gage 0-1-0-0. Dallas, Prescott 34-47-0-450, Dalton 0-1-0-0, Jones 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING_Atlanta, Ridley 7-109, Gage 6-46, Hurst 5-72, J.Jones 2-24, Hill 2-11, Zaccheaus 1-10, K.Smith 1-1. Dallas, Schultz 9-88, Lamb 6-106, Cooper 6-100, Elliott 6-33, Gallup 2-58, Bell 2-34, Brown 2-28, Pollard 1-3.
PUNT RETURNS_Atlanta, None. Dallas, Lamb 1-3.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Atlanta, Powell 3-62. Dallas, Pollard 5-106.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Atlanta, Kazee 7-1-0, Dennard 5-2-0, Neal 5-1-0, Oluokun 5-1-0, Walker 4-3-0, Oliver 4-1-0, Terrell 4-1-0, McKinley 3-0-0, Tuioti-Mariner 3-0-0, Means 2-1-0, D.Jones 1-5-.5, Jarrett 1-4-0, Cominsky 1-2-0, Fowler 1-1-.5, Bailey 1-1-0, Reynolds 1-0-0, Senat 1-0-0, Davison 0-2-0, Allen 0-1-0. Dallas, J.Smith 8-5-0, Thomas 6-6-0, Diggs 6-0-0, X.Woods 4-2-0, Lewis 4-1-0, Worley 3-0-0, Griffen 2-3-1, Lawrence 2-3-0, A.Smith 2-3-0, Armstrong 1-2-0, Hill 1-1-0, Awuzie 1-0-0, Crawford 0-2-0, Poe 0-1-0, Thompson 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Atlanta, None. Dallas, None.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
OFFICIALS_Referee Brad Rogers, Ump Roy Ellison, HL Jerod Phillips, LJ Walt Coleman IV, FJ Nathan Jones, SJ Eugene Hall, BJ Greg Meyer, Replay Roddy Ames.