Dallas 31, Minnesota 28
|Dallas
|6
|10
|0
|15
|—
|31
|Minnesota
|7
|0
|7
|14
|—
|28
Dal_Elliott 6 pass from Dalton (kick blocked), 9:26. Drive: 3 plays, 30 yards, 1:31. Key Play: Dalton 21 pass to Lamb.
Min_Cook 1 run (Bailey kick), 2:11. Drive: 12 plays, 75 yards, 7:15. Key Plays: Cousins 28 pass to Thielen; Cook 11 run; Cousins 12 pass to I.Smith; Cousins 11 pass to I.Smith on 3rd-and-10; Cousins 8 pass to Thielen on 3rd-and-2.
Dal_Lamb 4 pass from Dalton (Zuerlein kick), 4:55. Drive: 9 plays, 52 yards, 5:01. Key Plays: Lamb 6 run on 4th-and-1; Dalton 19 pass to Gallup.
Dal_FG Zuerlein 19, :02. Drive: 5 plays, 47 yards, 00:47. Key Plays: Dalton 10 pass to Cooper; Dalton 32 pass to Cooper.
Min_Thielen 2 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 9:50. Drive: 9 plays, 75 yards, 5:10. Key Plays: Cousins 51 pass to Thielen; Cousins 4 run on 3rd-and-3.
Min_Thielen 3 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 14:57. Drive: 12 plays, 81 yards, 6:47. Key Plays: Cook 13 run; Cousins 20 pass to Jefferson.
Dal_Pollard 42 run (Lamb run), 12:02. Drive: 5 plays, 75 yards, 2:55. Key Play: Elliott 15 run.
Min_Jefferson 39 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 9:37. Drive: 5 plays, 75 yards, 2:25. Key Plays: Cook 16 run; Cousins 13 pass to Thielen.
Dal_Schultz 2 pass from Dalton (Zuerlein kick), 1:37. Drive: 11 plays, 61 yards, 2:23. Key Plays: Dalton 10 pass to Gallup; Elliott 18 run; Pollard 6 run on 3rd-and-12; Dalton 10 pass to Cooper on 4th-and-6; Dalton 10 pass to Schultz.
A_0.
___
|Dal
|Min
|FIRST DOWNS
|24
|24
|Rushing
|9
|9
|Passing
|13
|14
|Penalty
|2
|1
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|5-11
|6-10
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|2-3
|0-1
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|376
|430
|Total Plays
|64
|61
|Avg Gain
|5.9
|7.0
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|180
|125
|Rushes
|31
|29
|Avg per rush
|5.8
|4.3
|NET YARDS PASSING
|196
|305
|Sacked-Yds lost
|1-7
|2-9
|Gross-Yds passing
|203
|314
|Completed-Att.
|22-32
|22-30
|Had Intercepted
|1
|0
|Yards-Pass Play
|5.9
|9.5
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|6-5-5
|5-5-4
|PUNTS-Avg.
|3-47.3
|3-51.3
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-1
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|64
|23
|Punt Returns
|3-48
|1-3
|Kickoff Returns
|1-16
|1-20
|Interceptions
|0-0
|1-0
|PENALTIES-Yds
|4-30
|8-80
|FUMBLES-Lost
|0-0
|3-2
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|28:11
|31:49
___
RUSHING_Dallas, Elliott 21-103, Pollard 5-60, Lamb 2-12, Dalton 3-5. Minnesota, Cook 27-115, Mattison 1-6, Cousins 1-4.
PASSING_Dallas, Dalton 22-32-1-203. Minnesota, Cousins 22-30-0-314.
RECEIVING_Dallas, Cooper 6-81, Lamb 4-34, Schultz 4-25, Gallup 2-29, Elliott 2-11, Bell 1-13, C.Wilson 1-7, N.Brown 1-6, Dalton 1-(minus 3). Minnesota, Thielen 8-123, Cook 5-45, Jefferson 3-86, Rudolph 3-28, I.Smith 2-23, O.Johnson 1-9.
PUNT RETURNS_Dallas, Lamb 3-48. Minnesota, Osborn 1-3.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Dallas, Pollard 1-16. Minnesota, Ham 1-20.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Dallas, Awuzie 5-4-0, Vander Esch 4-8-0, J.Smith 3-4-1, Armstrong 3-2-0, Ra.Robinson 3-0-0, A.Smith 3-0-0, D.Wilson 2-7-.5, A.Brown 2-1-0, Lawrence 1-3-.5, A.Woods 1-2-0, Thompson 1-1-0, Lee 1-0-0, X.Woods 1-0-0, Lewis 0-3-0, Crawford 0-2-0, Gallimore 0-1-0. Minnesota, Wilson 4-5-0, H.Smith 4-4-0, J.Johnson 3-5-1, Harris 3-4-0, Holmes 3-3-0, Gladney 3-2-0, Kendricks 2-5-0, Boyd 2-1-0, Watts 1-1-0, Dye 1-0-0, C.Jones 1-0-0, Lynch 1-0-0, Mata'afa 1-0-0, Wonnum 1-0-0, Dantzler 0-4-0, Odenigbo 0-1-0, Stephen 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Dallas, None. Minnesota, Kendricks 1-0.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
___
OFFICIALS_Referee Bill Vinovich, Ump Terry Jr. Killens, HL Mike Carr, LJ Jeff Seeman, FJ David Meslow, SJ Don Willard, BJ Perry Paganelli, Replay Mark Butterworth.