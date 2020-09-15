Recommended Video:

Dallas 0 0 2 1 3
Vegas 1 0 1 0 2

First Period_1, Vegas, Stephenson 3 (Theodore, Tuch), 8:14.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_2, Vegas, Smith 5 (Stastny), 0:15. 3, Dallas, Benn 8 (Lindell, Radulov), 9:54. 4, Dallas, Kiviranta 4 (Gurianov, Klingberg), 16:13 (pp).

Overtime_5, Dallas, Gurianov 9 (Klingberg, Hintz), 3:36 (pp).

Shots on Goal_Dallas 9-5-11-1_26. Vegas 14-11-10-1_36.

Power-play opportunities_Dallas 2 of 4; Vegas 0 of 3.

Goalies_Dallas, Khudobin 12-6-0 (36 shots-34 saves). Vegas, Lehner 9-5-2 (26-23).

A_0 (18,641). T_2:48.

Referees_Steve Kozari, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Kiel Murchison.