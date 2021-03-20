Dallas 3, Detroit 0

Dallas 0 1 2 — 3 Detroit 0 0 0 — 0 First Period_None. Second Period_1, Dallas, Kero 1 (Oleksiak), 17:22. Third Period_2, Dallas, Sekera 2 (Faksa), 8:16. 3, Dallas, Dellandrea 2 (Hintz, Lindell), 13:43 (pp). Shots on Goal_Dallas 9-15-10_34. Detroit 5-7-9_21. Power-play opportunities_Dallas 1 of 3; Detroit 0 of 2. Goalies_Dallas, Khudobin 6-8-1 (21 shots-21 saves). Detroit, Greiss 2-12-4 (33-30). A_0 (20,000). T_2:22. Referees_Frederick L'Ecuyer, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Jesse Marquis. More for youSportsUConn men fall to Maryland in first-round NCAA tournament...By David BorgesSportsThe first dance for most of UConn's rosterBy Doug Bonjour