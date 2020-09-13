Dallas 2, Vegas 1
First Period_None. Penalties_Whitecloud, LV (Slashing), 4:25; Cousins, LV (Tripping), 7:38; Seguin, Dal (Tripping), 13:47; Hanley, Dal (Hooking), 16:50.
Second Period_1, Vegas, Martinez 2 (Stastny, Schmidt), 7:44 (pp). 2, Dallas, Pavelski 9 (Cogliano), 11:34. 3, Dallas, Benn 7 (Klingberg, Radulov), 19:01 (pp). Penalties_Benn, Dal (High Sticking), 6:01; Marchessault, LV (Cross Checking), 13:11; McNabb, LV (Holding), 18:51.
Third Period_None. Penalties_Pavelski, Dal (Tripping), 13:16; Dickinson, Dal (Tripping), 14:06.
Shots on Goal_Vegas 13-11-9_33. Dallas 5-9-6_20.
Power-play opportunities_Vegas 1 of 5; Dallas 1 of 4.
Goalies_Vegas, Lehner 9-5-1 (20 shots-18 saves). Dallas, Khudobin 11-6-0 (33-32).
A_0 (18,641). T_2:32.
Referees_Dan O'Rourke, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Brad Kovachik, Jonny Murray.