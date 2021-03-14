Dallas 2, Columbus 1

Dallas 1 0 0 1 — 2 Columbus 0 0 1 0 — 1 Dallas won shootout 1-0 First Period_1, Dallas, Pavelski 14 (Kiviranta, Gardner), 14:28. Second Period_None. Third Period_2, Columbus, Werenski 3 (Roslovic, Jones), 6:49. Overtime_None. Shootout_Dallas 1 (Robertson NG, Pavelski NG, Radulov G), Columbus 0 (Atkinson NG, Laine NG, Domi NG). Shots on Goal_Dallas 12-11-9-3_35. Columbus 8-9-8-5_30. Power-play opportunities_Dallas 0 of 1; Columbus 0 of 1. Goalies_Dallas, Oettinger 3-1-5 (30 shots-29 saves). Columbus, Korpisalo 7-9-4 (35-34). A_3,992 (18,500). T_2:32. Referees_Garrett Rank, Francois St. Laurent. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Kory Nagy. More for youSportsUConn is No. 7 seed in East, faces Maryland in first...By David BorgesSports'Our guys are crushed': UConn falls to Creighton in Big...By David Borges