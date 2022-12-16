Dallas 130, Portland 110

Grant 2-9 2-2 7, Hart 3-3 0-1 6, Nurkic 6-8 3-5 16, Lillard 6-14 9-10 24, Simons 3-10 0-0 7, Brown III 1-4 0-0 2, J.Walker 0-3 0-0 0, Watford 5-8 4-5 16, Eubanks 2-2 0-0 4, Winslow 2-5 0-0 5, Johnson 5-11 1-2 13, Sharpe 4-12 0-0 10. Totals 39-89 19-25 110.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason