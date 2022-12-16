Skip to main content
Dallas 130, Portland 110

Grant 2-9 2-2 7, Hart 3-3 0-1 6, Nurkic 6-8 3-5 16, Lillard 6-14 9-10 24, Simons 3-10 0-0 7, Brown III 1-4 0-0 2, J.Walker 0-3 0-0 0, Watford 5-8 4-5 16, Eubanks 2-2 0-0 4, Winslow 2-5 0-0 5, Johnson 5-11 1-2 13, Sharpe 4-12 0-0 10. Totals 39-89 19-25 110.

DALLAS (130)

Finney-Smith 2-6 0-0 6, Hardaway Jr. 7-10 1-1 17, Powell 1-1 3-4 5, Dinwiddie 4-7 2-2 13, Doncic 11-18 6-7 33, Wood 11-17 8-10 32, McGee 0-3 0-0 0, Bullock 1-4 1-1 4, Pinson 0-1 0-0 0, Hardy 3-5 0-0 6, K.Walker 2-5 1-1 6, Ntilikina 3-4 0-0 8. Totals 45-81 22-26 130.

Portland 32 31 22 25 110
Dallas 31 41 38 20 130

3-Point Goals_Portland 13-37 (Lillard 3-8, Watford 2-3, Sharpe 2-5, Johnson 2-7, Nurkic 1-1, Grant 1-3, Winslow 1-3, Simons 1-6, J.Walker 0-1), Dallas 18-43 (Doncic 5-9, Dinwiddie 3-6, Hardaway Jr. 2-3, Ntilikina 2-3, Finney-Smith 2-6, Wood 2-7, K.Walker 1-2, Bullock 1-3, McGee 0-1, Pinson 0-1, Hardy 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Portland 42 (Watford 11), Dallas 40 (Wood 12). Assists_Portland 21 (Watford 6), Dallas 25 (Doncic 9). Total Fouls_Portland 22, Dallas 19. A_20,191 (19,200)

