Skip to main content
Sports

Dallas 127, New Orleans 117

Marshall 9-17 5-10 24, Murphy III 3-7 0-0 7, Valanciunas 10-13 5-6 25, Alvarado 5-12 3-3 14, Jones 6-13 3-4 16, Hayes 1-4 2-4 4, Hernangomez 3-6 0-2 6, Temple 2-3 0-0 5, Daniels 0-6 0-0 0, Graham 2-7 0-2 4, Lewis Jr. 4-6 4-4 12. Totals 45-94 22-35 117.

DALLAS (127)

Hardaway Jr. 7-9 0-0 18, Wood 9-14 6-7 28, Powell 1-1 0-0 2, Dinwiddie 3-6 6-8 12, Doncic 10-23 11-15 34, Bertans 2-2 0-0 5, McGee 3-4 0-0 6, Bullock 0-2 1-2 1, Pinson 0-0 2-2 2, Hardy 7-9 0-0 15, Lawson 0-0 0-0 0, Ntilikina 0-3 0-0 0, Wright IV 0-1 4-4 4. Totals 42-74 30-38 127.

New Orleans 15 31 35 36 117
Dallas 34 29 34 30 127

3-Point Goals_New Orleans 5-29 (Temple 1-2, Jones 1-3, Alvarado 1-4, Marshall 1-4, Murphy III 1-4, Hayes 0-1, Lewis Jr. 0-1, Valanciunas 0-2, Daniels 0-4, Graham 0-4), Dallas 13-29 (Hardaway Jr. 4-6, Wood 4-7, Doncic 3-6, Bertans 1-1, Hardy 1-2, Bullock 0-2, Dinwiddie 0-2, Ntilikina 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New Orleans 44 (Hernangomez, Valanciunas 10), Dallas 39 (Doncic 10). Assists_New Orleans 26 (Alvarado 7), Dallas 23 (Doncic 10). Total Fouls_New Orleans 25, Dallas 24. A_20,300 (19,200)

More for you
Written By