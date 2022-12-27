Dallas 126, N.Y. Knicks 121

Barrett 0-1 0-0 0, Randle 11-23 2-4 29, Robinson 8-9 4-8 20, Grimes 12-25 2-3 33, Quickley 5-21 2-3 13, Hartenstein 2-4 0-0 5, Sims 1-2 0-0 2, McBride 4-14 5-6 14, Rose 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 45-103 15-24 121.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason