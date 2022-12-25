Dallas 124, L.A. Lakers 115

James 13-23 12-12 38, Walker IV 3-7 0-0 9, Bryant 4-5 0-0 8, Beverley 2-5 3-3 8, Schroder 3-6 0-0 7, Gabriel 0-3 2-4 2, Brown Jr. 1-5 0-0 3, Jones 0-0 3-4 3, Christie 0-1 2-2 2, Nunn 1-2 0-0 2, Reaves 5-7 5-5 16, Westbrook 7-16 1-2 17. Totals 39-80 28-32 115.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason