Dallas 121, Oklahoma City 114

Dort 3-11 5-6 12, Jal.Williams 8-13 0-0 17, Pokusevski 0-3 0-0 0, Giddey 6-13 0-0 14, Gilgeous-Alexander 14-23 13-13 42, Bazley 2-7 0-0 4, Omoruyi 1-3 0-0 2, Robinson-Earl 2-3 2-2 6, Joe 4-7 0-0 12, Mann 2-5 0-0 5. Totals 42-88 20-21 114.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason