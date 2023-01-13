Dallas 119, L.A. Lakers 115

Bullock 2-8 1-2 7, Hardaway Jr. 9-21 1-1 22, Wood 10-17 2-4 24, Dinwiddie 7-13 1-2 17, Doncic 14-28 3-7 35, Bertans 0-1 0-0 0, Powell 3-4 0-0 6, Hardy 1-2 1-1 3, Ntilikina 2-2 0-0 5. Totals 48-96 9-17 119.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason