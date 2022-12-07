Dallas 116, Denver 115

Finney-Smith 7-13 0-0 19, Hardaway Jr. 7-12 9-12 29, Powell 3-3 2-2 8, Dinwiddie 3-8 6-6 13, Doncic 5-17 8-9 22, Kleber 4-6 0-0 9, Wood 6-7 2-2 14, Bullock 0-1 0-0 0, Jo.Green 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 36-72 27-31 116.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason