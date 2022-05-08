Dallas 111, Phoenix 101

Bridges 3-9 0-0 6, Crowder 6-13 1-2 15, Ayton 7-12 0-2 14, Booker 10-22 12-13 35, Paul 2-4 0-0 5, Johnson 4-10 0-0 11, Wainright 0-0 0-0 0, McGee 3-5 1-1 7, Biyombo 1-1 0-0 2, Holiday 1-1 0-0 2, Payne 1-5 0-0 2, Shamet 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 39-84 14-18 101.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason
Recommended