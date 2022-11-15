Dallas 103, L.A. Clippers 101

George 7-13 8-8 23, Morris Sr. 7-11 3-4 18, Zubac 0-2 3-4 3, Jackson 3-7 0-0 6, Kennard 0-0 0-0 0, Covington 1-2 0-0 3, Batum 7-7 1-2 22, Coffey 0-0 2-2 2, Mann 1-1 0-0 2, N.Powell 2-10 0-0 5, Wall 6-11 4-6 17. Totals 34-64 21-26 101.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason