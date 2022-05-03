Díaz homers, Rays use balanced offense to beat A's 6-1 JANIE McCAULEY, AP Baseball Writer May 3, 2022 Updated: May 3, 2022 12:45 a.m.
1 of15 Tampa Bay Rays' Kevin Kiermaier slides home to score against the Oakland Athletics during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Monday, May 2, 2022. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 Tampa Bay Rays' Wander Franco hits a single, which Oakland Athletics center fielder Cristian Pache made an error on that allowed Yandy Diaz to score, during the third inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Monday, May 2, 2022. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 Tampa Bay Rays' Manuel Margot, right, slides home to score against Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Monday, May 2, 2022. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 Oakland Athletics second baseman Tony Kemp throws to first base on a single hit by Tampa Bay Rays' Harold Ramirez during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Monday, May 2, 2022. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Phoenix Sanders, left, throws to first base on a single by Oakland Athletics' Jed Lowrie, right, during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Monday, May 2, 2022. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash walks to the dugout after a mound visit during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland, Calif., Monday, May 2, 2022. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 Tampa Bay Rays' Mike Zunino, left, scores next to Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Monday, May 2, 2022. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 Oakland Athletics' Cristian Pache walks to the dugout after striking out against the Tampa Bay Rays during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Monday, May 2, 2022. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 Oakland Athletics third baseman Sheldon Neuse throws out Tampa Bay Rays' Yandy Diaz during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Monday, May 2, 2022. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 Oakland Athletics center fielder Cristian Pache (20) retrieves a single hit by Tampa Bay Rays' Wander Franco during the third inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Monday, May 2, 2022. Pache was charged with an error on the play, allowing Rays' Yandy Diaz to score. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Yandy Díaz led off the game with a home run to back right-hander Drew Rassmussen's second straight winning start, and the Tampa Bay Rays used a balanced offense to beat the Oakland Athletics 6-1 on Monday night.
Wander Franco returned to the lineup and hit a pair of run-scoring singles after a precautionary day off Sunday to nurse his tender right leg.
