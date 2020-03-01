Curry sparks Old Dominion past Florida Atlantic 85-80 in OT

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Malik Curry scored 29 points and Xavier Green added 22 and Old Dominion beat Florida Atlantic 85-80 in overtime on Sunday.

Old Dominion (12-17, 8-8 Conference USA) used a 7-2 run to start overtime and led the rest of the way.

Curry's layup with 3:59 left in regulation put Old Dominion up 66-57. Jailyn Ingram responded with a three-point play, which started an 11-2 FAU run. Ingram scored seven points during the spurt, and his layup with 13 seconds to go tied it at 68 to force overtime.

Joseph Reece scored 12 for the Monarchs and Aaron Carver grabbed 11 rebounds. Old Dominion had a 40-29 rebounding advantage.

Ingram led the Owls (16-14, 8-9) coming off the bench with 19 points. Cornelius Taylor scored 11 and Michael Forrest and Aleksandar Zecevic each scored 10.

