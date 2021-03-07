Curry sinks final shot, tops Conley for second 3-point title CHARLES ODUM, AP Sports Writer March 7, 2021 Updated: March 7, 2021 8:19 p.m.
ATLANTA (AP) — Stephen Curry shot his way to another 3-point title and Domantas Sabonis made sure the Skills Challenge still belongs to the bigs.
Curry, the Golden State Warriors superstar, provided a dramatic preview for his seventh All-Star Game appearance when he sank his final 3-pointer to edge Utah's Mike Conley for the title on Sunday night. Curry also won the 3-point content in 2015.