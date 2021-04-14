Curry's 42, Green's triple-double lead Warriors past Thunder CLIFF BRUNT, AP Sports Writer April 14, 2021 Updated: April 14, 2021 11:35 p.m.
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 25 of his 42 points in the third quarter, and the Golden State Warriors ran away from the Oklahoma City Thunder 147-109 on Wednesday night.
Curry went 8 for 8 from the field and made all six of his 3-point attempts in the third quarter to post his high point total for a quarter this season. He was coming off a 53-point game against the Denver Nuggets on Monday that made him the franchise's career scoring leader. He followed it by making 11 of 16 3-pointers and 14 of 20 shots overall.