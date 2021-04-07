Curry, Warriors use furious finish to hold off Bucks 122-121 JANIE McCAULEY, AP Sports Writer April 7, 2021 Updated: April 7, 2021 12:57 a.m.
1 of15 Milwaukee Bucks guard Donte DiVincenzo, left, tries to control the ball against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 Milwaukee Bucks guard Bryn Forbes (7) shoots Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 Injured Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, right, greets forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 Milwaukee Bucks guard Donte DiVincenzo (0) is defended by Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman (33) shoots against the Milwaukee Bucks during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr gestures during the second half of his team's NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks in San Francisco, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) watches his 3-point basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez, left, shoots against Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday, rear, is defended by Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney, bottom, and forward Kent Bazemore during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer gestures during the first half of his team's NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Kelly Oubre Jr. converted a pair of free throws with 7.7 seconds left to give Golden State the lead, and Milwaukee missed at the end as the Warriors held off the Bucks 122-121 on Tuesday night.
In a furious finish like those Golden State teams of years past, Stephen Curry made a 3-pointer with 1:06 to play on the way to 41 points with five 3-pointers as his team worked until the final buzzer to snap a three-game losing streak.