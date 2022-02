HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Nelly Cummings had 18 points as Colgate stretched its winning streak to nine games, beating Boston University 72-53 on Saturday.

Jack Ferguson had 15 points and seven rebounds for Colgate (17-11, 13-2 Patriot League). Ryan Moffatt added 12 points and seven rebounds. Keegan Records had 10 points.