Cueto sharp until lat tightness in 6th, Giants blank Reds CHRIS HAFT April 14, 2021 Updated: April 14, 2021 6:38 p.m.
San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Johnny Cueto, middle, walks toward the dugout next to manager Gabe Kapler, left, as he leaves the game during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in San Francisco, Wednesday, April 14, 2021.
San Francisco Giants pitcher Johnny Cueto throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in San Francisco, Wednesday, April 14, 2021.
Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson, left, tags out San Francisco Giants' Curt Casali at home during the fifth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, April 14, 2021.
San Francisco Giants pitcher Johnny Cueto throws against the Cincinnati Reds during the sixth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, April 14, 2021.
Cincinnati Reds' Eugenio Suarez walks away from the plate after striking out against the San Francisco Giants for the final out of the ninth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, April 14, 2021.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Johnny Cueto pitched neatly into the sixth inning before exiting with a tight lat muscle, and the San Francisco Giants finished off the Cincinnati Reds 3-0 Wednesday.
Cueto (2-0) removed himself from the game after fanning Nick Castellanos for the second out in the sixth. The right-hander motioned to the Giants dugout and walked to the clubhouse, accompanied by a member of the training staff.