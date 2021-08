CHICAGO (AP) — Jake Arrieta, who won a Cy Young Award and helped the Chicago Cubs capture a drought-busting World Series championship in his first stint with the club, was released Thursday after struggling in his second go-round.

Arrieta was informed Wednesday after getting tagged for eight runs in a 10-0 loss to Milwaukee that he was being let go, president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said. The 35-year-old right-hander was 5-11 with a 6.88 ERA in 20 starts.