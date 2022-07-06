Cubs rally against Brewers' bullpen, win 2-1 at Milwaukee STEVE MEGARGEE, AP Sports Writer July 6, 2022
MILWAUKEE (AP) — P.J. Higgins hit a tiebreaking two-out double off Josh Hader in the ninth inning, and the Chicago Cubs rallied for a 2-1 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday.
After Brewers starter Corbin Burnes threw seven shutout innings, the Cubs broke through against Milwaukee's bullpen by scoring in each of the last two frames. The Cubs took two of three at Milwaukee and have followed a 10-game losing streak by winning four straight series.
