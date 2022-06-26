Cubs overcome 5-run deficit to beat Cards 6-5, Flaherty hurt STEVE OVERBEY, Associated Press June 26, 2022
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Willson Contreras hit a tiebreaking single in the 10th inning to drive in his third run of the game, and the Chicago Cubs overcame a five-run deficit to be the St. Louis Cardinals 6-5 on Sunday.
St. Louis led 5-0 but starter Jack Flaherty left after two innings because of right shoulder tightness, and the Cubs tied the score with a five-run fourth. The Cardinals have lost three of their last four games and seven of their last 10.