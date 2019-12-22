Cruz scores 23 to carry Fairfield over Oakland 61-59 in OT

OAKLAND, Mich. (AP) — Jesus Cruz had 23 points as Fairfield narrowly beat Oakland 61-59 in overtime on Saturday.

Taj Benning had 10 points for Fairfield (3-7). Kevin Senghore-Peterson added eight rebounds.

The Stags forced a season-high 20 turnovers.

After entering the locker room at the half tied 31-31, the two teams battled to a tie again in the second half, forcing overtime. The Stags finally shook off the Golden Grizzlies in the extra period to earn the 2-point win.

Both teams set season lows for scoring in the second half. The Stags' 20 points in the second half were the lowest of the season for the road team, while the 20 second-half points for the Golden Grizzlies marked the fewest of the season for the hosts.

Xavier Hill-Mais had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies (5-8), who have now lost four games in a row. Daniel Oladapo added 16 points and eight rebounds. Brad Brechting had 10 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks.

Fairfield takes on Wagner on the road next Saturday. Oakland takes on Detroit at home next Saturday.

