Crowder scores season-high 21, Suns blow out Pelicans 111-86 DAVID BRANDT, AP Sports Writer Dec. 30, 2020 Updated: Dec. 30, 2020 1:13 a.m.
PHOENIX (AP) — Chris Paul played OK. Devin Booker had one of his least productive games in recent memory. The Suns' best two players didn't really do much in an intriguing matchup between two of the league's rising teams.
And Phoenix still won by 25 points.