Crowder hits 3-pointer as expires in OT, Grizzlies top Nets

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) goes up for a dunk in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Memphis, Tenn.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jae Crowder hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key as time expired in overtime, lifting the Memphis Grizzlies to a 134-133 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday night.

Rookie Ja Morant, who led the Grizzlies with 30 points, handed out his ninth assist on Crowder's winning basket, giving Memphis its first win of the season.

Dillon Brooks scored 21 points and Jonas Valanciunas had 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Morant also blocked Kyrie Irving's shot at the end of regulation to keep the score tied at 120-all.

Crowder's winning 3-pointer was his second basket of the game, as he finished with six points. His previous 3-pointer came with 1:09 left as Memphis took its first lead of overtime at 131-128

Irving finished with 37 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for the Nets. Caris LeVert added 27 points, Spencer Dinwiddie had 16 points on 3-for-13 shooting from the field.

Brooklyn shot 44%; Memphis shot 49%.

Morant was key in Memphis reaching overtime, scoring 17 points in the fourth quarter. Morant's layup — his final points of the fourth — tied the score at 120 with 7 seconds left. He blocked Irving on the ensuing possession as time ran out in regulation.

TIP-INS

Nets: DeAndre Jordan started for the first time this season, replacing Jarrett Allen, who opened the first two games at center. Allen entered midway through the first quarter. ... LeVert started the game missing his first six shots, but finished 11 of 22. ... Irving has scored at least 20 points in 11 of the 12 games he has played against the Grizzlies. ... Brooklyn has lost eight straight road openers. The franchise's last win in a road opener was in 2011 against Washington.

Grizzlies: Valanciunas knocked down a 3-pointer in the first quarter, the first of the season for the 7-footer. Then he hit another a minute later, matching his career-high for 3-pointers made in a game. ... Rookie F Brandon Clarke, listed as questionable with back soreness, played. ... Memphis has led at halftime in all three games this season. ... Morant was 13 of 22 from the field for the game and 21 of his points came after halftime.

UP NEXT

Nets: Host Indiana Pacers on Wednesday

Grizzlies: At Los Angeles to face the Lakers on Tuesday.

