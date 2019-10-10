Cross country: Wilton girls sweep regular-season finale

Davis Cote was the top finisher for the Wilton boys cross country team at Monday's final regular-season meet.

The Wilton High girls cross country team swept three opponents in the final regular-season meet on Monday in Greenwich.

The Warriors defeated Staples and Greenwich by identical scores of 22-35 and added a 15-50 win over McMahon.

Wilton had four of the top-seven overall finishers. Emily Mrakovic was third with a time of 19:42.06 for the three-mile course, followed by Ryann Wauthier (fifth, 19:59.06), Patricia Dineen (sixth, 19:59.55), and Peyton Gildersleeve (seventh, 20:14.94).

Paula Perez Pelaez also contributed to Wilton’s scoring by finishing 12th overall in 20:26.51.

The Wilton boys team beat McMahon (15-48) but lost to Staples (15-49) and Greenwich (23-36).

Davis Cote led the Warriors with an eighth-place overall finish in a time of 16:50.63 for the three-mile race.

Malcolm McCormick (16th, 17:33.32), Ben Leung (25th, 18:13.36), Matt Ferrante (31st, 18:39.75), and Nick Ivanov (32nd, 18:42.02) also contributed to Wilton’s team score.

Note: Both Wilton teams will begin the post-season next Tuesday in the FCIAC championships at Waveny Park in New Canaan. The meet starts at 2:15.