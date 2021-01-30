Crosby scores in overtime, Penguins beat Rangers 5-4 Jan. 30, 2021 Updated: Jan. 30, 2021 10:29 p.m.
1 of9 Pittsburgh Penguins' Pierre-Olivier Joseph celebrates the game winning goal by Sidney Crosby against New York Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev (40) in an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, in New York. (Bruce Bennett/Pool Photo via AP) Bruce Bennett/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) celebrates his overtime goal with Pierre-Olivier Joseph, against the New York Rangers in an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, in New York. (Bruce Bennett/Pool Photo via AP) Bruce Bennett/AP Show More Show Less
3 of9 Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) celebrates his overtime goal against New York Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev in an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, in New York. (Bruce Bennett/Pool Photo via AP) Bruce Bennett/AP Show More Show Less
4 of9 The Pittsburgh Penguins celebrate a goal by Brandon Tanev, left, on an assist from Pierre-Olivier Joseph, second from right, during the first period against the New York Rangers in an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, in New York. (Bruce Bennett/Pool Photo via AP) Bruce Bennett/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 New York Rangers' Brendan Lemieux, second from lef, celebrates his goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, in New York. (Bruce Bennett/Pool Photo via AP) Bruce Bennett/AP Show More Show Less
6 of9 Pittsburgh Penguins' Jason Zucker, right, and Kasperi Kapanen celebrate Zucker's goal against New York Rangers goalie Alexandar Georgiev during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, in New York. (Bruce Bennett/Pool Photo via AP) Bruce Bennett/AP Show More Show Less
7 of9 New York Rangers' Brendan Lemieux, back right, celebrates his goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, in New York. (Bruce Bennett/Pool Photo via AP) Bruce Bennett/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 New York Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev, left, and Ryan Lindgren defend against Pittsburgh Penguins' Teddy Blueger during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, in New York. (Bruce Bennett/Pool Photo via AP) Bruce Bennett/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9 Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) celebrates his overtime goal against the New York Rangers with Pierre-Olivier Joseph and Bryan Rust, left, in an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, in New York. (Bruce Bennett/Pool Photo via AP) Bruce Bennett/AP Show More Show Less
NEW YORK (AP) — Sidney Crosby scored at 2:27 of overtime and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the New York Rangers 5-4 on Saturday night to stop a two-game skid.
Jason Zucker, Brandon Tanev, Kasperi Kapanen and Jake Guentzel also had goals for Pittsburgh, and Casey DeSmith made 30 saves. Guentzel tied it 4-all midway through the third period, and Pierre-Olivier Joseph had two assists as the Penguins (5-3-1) improved to 3-0 against the Rangers this season.