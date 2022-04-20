Cron's 3-run homer in 7th lifts Rockies over Phillies, 6-5 MICHAEL KELLY, Associated Press April 20, 2022
DENVER (AP) — C.J. Cron hit a go-ahead, three-run homer in the seventh inning and the Colorado Rockies beat the Philadelphia Phillies 6-5 on Tuesday night.
Rockies starter Kyle Freeland agreed to a $64.5 million, five-year contract with his hometown team earlier in the day and left with the lead after five innings. He gave up two runs on six hits and struck out three.