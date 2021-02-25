Coyotes rally from 3 down to beat Ducks 4-3 in shootout JOHN MARSHALL, AP Sports Writer Feb. 25, 2021 Updated: Feb. 25, 2021 12:45 a.m.
1 of9 Anaheim Ducks left wing Nicolas Deslauriers (20) carries the puck between Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jordan Oesterle (82) and right wing Christian Fischer (36) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. Rick Scuteri/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Anaheim Ducks goaltender Ryan Miller (30) makes a save under defenseman Jani Hakanpaa (28), defenseman Cam Fowler (4) and Arizona Coyotes right wing Conor Garland (83) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. Rick Scuteri/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Anaheim Ducks center Trevor Zegras shoots on goal during the first period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. Rick Scuteri/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Anaheim Ducks defenseman Josh Mahura (76) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Arizona Coyotes during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. Rick Scuteri/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Anaheim Ducks defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk (22) and Anaheim Ducks center Rickard Rakell (67) vie for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. Rick Scuteri/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Anaheim Ducks defenseman Josh Mahura (76) celebrates with center Trevor Zegras (46) and right wing Jakob Silfverberg (33) after scoring a goal during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. Rick Scuteri/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Conor Garland and Christian Dvorak each scored in a shootout, and the Arizona Coyotes rallied from a three-goal deficit for the second straight game to beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 Wednesday night.
The Coyotes became the eighth team in NHL history to win consecutive games after trailing by at least three goals. Quebec was the only other team to do it facing the same team, against Hartford in 1983.