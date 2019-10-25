Coyotes-Islanders Sums
|Arizona
|1
|0
|1—2
|N.Y. Islanders
|1
|1
|2—4
First Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Brassard 1 (Nelson, Pulock), 1:25. 2, Arizona, Grabner 2 (Chychrun), 10:20. Penalties_Wahlstrom, NYI, (tripping), 7:51.
Second Period_3, N.Y. Islanders, Bailey 4 (Leddy, Nelson), 14:03. Penalties_Pelech, NYI, (tripping), 8:59; Kessel, ARI, (hooking), 15:06; Barzal, NYI, (slashing), 15:47.
Third Period_4, N.Y. Islanders, Lee 3 (Bailey, Toews), 8:00. 5, Arizona, Garland 5 (Chychrun, Kessel), 18:55. 6, N.Y. Islanders, Mayfield 1 (Boychuk), 19:48. Penalties_None.
Shots on Goal_Arizona 7-7-9_23. N.Y. Islanders 7-8-7_22.
Power-play opportunities_Arizona 0 of 3; N.Y. Islanders 0 of 1.
Goalies_Arizona, Kuemper 4-2-0 (21 shots-18 saves). N.Y. Islanders, Varlamov 2-2-0 (23-21).
Referees_Wes McCauley, Corey Syvret. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, James Tobias.