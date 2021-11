FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys are adding kicker Lirim Hajrullahu, who is in line to make his NFL debut if Greg Zuerlein doesn't clear COVID-19 protocols before Sunday's game against Atlanta.

Hajrullahu worked out Wednesday along with former Dallas kicker Brett Maher. Hajrullahu kicked for Winnipeg, Toronto and Hamilton in the CFL from 2014-19, making 83% of his field-goal attempts.