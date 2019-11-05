Dallas 3 10 3 21—37
New York 3 9 3 3—18
First Quarter

NYG_FG Rosas 21, 13:23.

Dal_FG Maher 35, 8:19.

Second Quarter

NYG_Latimer 1 pass from D.Jones (kick failed), 11:55.

NYG_FG Rosas 25, 2:50.

Dal_Jarwin 42 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), :52.

Dal_FG Maher 52, :00.

Third Quarter

Dal_FG Maher 28, 4:43.

NYG_FG Rosas 26, :27.

Fourth Quarter

Dal_Gallup 15 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 12:40.

NYG_FG Rosas 29, 11:50.

Dal_Cooper 45 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 7:56.

Dal_Lewis 63 fumble return (Maher kick), :06.

A_76,107.

___

Dal NYG
First downs 24 20
Total Net Yards 429 271
Rushes-yards 30-172 22-100
Passing 257 171
Punt Returns 2-24 1-15
Kickoff Returns 3-31 7-186
Interceptions Ret. 1-29 1-7
Comp-Att-Int 22-35-1 26-41-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 5-39
Punts 2-40.0 3-47.3
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 2-2
Penalties-Yards 10-104 8-71
Time of Possession 28:04 31:56

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Dallas, Elliott 23-139, Pollard 3-21, Prescott 3-12, Cobb 1-0. New York, D.Jones 6-54, Barkley 14-28, Tate 1-16, Engram 1-2.

PASSING_Dallas, Prescott 22-35-1-257. New York, D.Jones 26-41-1-210.

RECEIVING_Dallas, Witten 8-58, Cobb 6-35, Cooper 4-80, Gallup 2-33, Jarwin 1-42, Pollard 1-9. New York, Barkley 6-67, Engram 6-48, Tate 6-42, Fowler 3-22, Ellison 2-17, Latimer 2-8, Slayton 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Dallas, Maher 54.