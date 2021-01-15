Court filing seeks to save Mich St women's swimming/diving

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Members of Michigan State's women's swimming and diving team are seeking an injunction to prevent the school from dropping the program.

Attorney Jill Zwagerman said a request for preliminary injunction was filed Friday. The motion filed in U.S. District Court in Michigan names Michigan State, the school's Board of Trustees, MSU President Samuel Stanley Jr. and athletic director Bill Beekman as defendants. The filing seeks to restrain the school from eliminating the women's varsity swimming and diving team — or any other women's teams or athletic participation opportunities.