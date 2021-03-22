Court could reimpose Boston Marathon bomber's death sentence MARK SHERMAN, Associated Press March 22, 2021 Updated: March 22, 2021 10:39 a.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court said Monday it will consider reinstating the death sentence for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, presenting President Joe Biden with an early test of his opposition to capital punishment.
The justices agreed to hear an appeal filed by the Trump administration, which carried out executions of 13 federal inmates in its final six months in office, including three in the last week of President Donald Trump's term.