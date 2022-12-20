Cornell 96, Lehigh 64

Alamudun 5-9 3-4 15, Parolin 2-3 0-0 4, Higgins 8-14 3-4 21, Taylor 3-10 3-4 10, Whitney-Sidney 1-5 0-0 3, Knostman 1-2 0-1 2, Adiassa 0-0 0-0 0, Betlow 1-6 0-1 3, Fenton 1-3 0-0 2, Saigal 0-1 0-0 0, Chebuhar 0-0 0-0 0, Conniff 1-1 0-0 2, Momah 0-0 0-0 0, Reed 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 24-55 9-14 64.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason