Cornell 91, Colgate 80

Boothby 1-3 3-3 5, Hansen 4-9 1-1 11, Dolan 9-15 3-3 25, Gray 1-2 0-0 2, N.Williams 7-9 0-1 14, Watson 1-4 1-2 4, Ragland 5-6 3-5 16, Manon 3-6 0-0 6, Filien 1-2 0-1 2, Cain 1-1 0-0 3, Nix 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 34-58 11-16 91.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason