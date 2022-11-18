Cornell 83, Ithaca 61

Radovich 2-10 1-2 6, Sikoryak 4-5 0-0 8, Spellman 0-4 0-0 0, Warech 1-6 0-0 3, Wendell 5-14 2-2 16, Geschickter 3-8 3-3 9, Stern 3-7 4-4 10, Wennersten 0-3 0-0 0, Downing 2-3 0-0 4, Bleibtrey 1-2 0-0 2, Wissink 0-1 0-0 0, Brady 0-0 0-0 0, Haber 0-1 1-3 1, Schauder 1-1 0-0 2, Dufort 0-0 0-0 0, Holmes 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-66 11-14 61.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason