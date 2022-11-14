Cornell 80, St. Francis (Pa.) 77

Boothby 1-8 0-1 2, Hansen 8-8 8-10 26, Dolan 7-11 2-4 18, Gray 6-9 2-6 14, N.Williams 0-2 0-0 0, Watson 4-5 1-2 10, Manon 3-7 0-0 6, Ragland 2-6 0-0 4, Cain 0-1 0-0 0, Baldwin 0-0 0-0 0, Filien 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-58 13-23 80.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason