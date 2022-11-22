Cornell 79, Canisius 70

Maslennikov 0-1 0-0 0, Dinkins 2-9 0-1 5, Henderson 9-16 0-0 24, Long 1-4 1-2 3, Staveskie 6-11 0-0 15, J.Fritz 2-5 1-2 5, Okpoh 3-6 1-2 7, Moultrie 3-9 2-2 11, Uijtendaal 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-61 5-9 70.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason