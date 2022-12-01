Skip to main content
Cornell 74, Delaware 67

Boothby 3-9 0-0 9, Hansen 4-6 1-3 9, Dolan 5-9 3-3 15, Gray 4-8 1-2 9, N.Williams 5-10 0-0 11, Manon 1-3 0-0 2, Watson 4-8 0-0 10, Ragland 3-8 1-2 9, Filien 0-1 0-0 0, Baldwin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-62 6-10 74.

DELAWARE (3-4)

Davis 7-11 0-0 14, Asamoah 4-11 0-0 12, Nelson 5-13 1-1 13, Owens 4-7 0-0 10, Ray 5-8 2-2 12, Arletti 3-7 0-0 6, Reilly 0-0 0-0 0, Shadd 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-57 3-3 67.

Halftime_Delaware 32-30. 3-Point Goals_Cornell 10-28 (Boothby 3-8, Dolan 2-2, Watson 2-4, Ragland 2-6, N.Williams 1-4, Filien 0-1, Hansen 0-1, Gray 0-2), Delaware 8-27 (Asamoah 4-9, Owens 2-5, Nelson 2-9, Davis 0-1, Ray 0-1, Arletti 0-2). Rebounds_Cornell 27 (Hansen 6), Delaware 27 (Ray 11). Assists_Cornell 20 (Hansen 5), Delaware 16 (Nelson 5). Total Fouls_Cornell 13, Delaware 14. A_1,426 (5,000).

