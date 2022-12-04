Cornell 73, Lafayette 68

Jenkins 7-11 1-2 17, O'Boyle 5-14 1-1 14, Vander Baan 2-3 2-2 6, Fulton 1-7 2-2 5, Zambie 2-5 0-0 6, Berger 4-7 0-0 11, Rivera 2-9 1-2 5, Pettit 0-3 2-2 2, Rubayo 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 24-60 9-11 68.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason