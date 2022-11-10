Cornell 114, SUNY-Delhi 57

Quinones 1-3 0-0 3, Barnes 1-6 0-0 2, Louis 3-6 0-1 6, McCarthy 1-5 0-0 3, M.Therneus 1-8 0-0 2, Louissaint 3-8 3-3 10, Cizmesija-Ulmer 3-8 1-2 10, Beach 1-3 0-0 2, Heaven 1-2 0-0 2, E.Therneus 1-7 0-0 2, Regilus 0-2 1-4 1, Colin 0-3 0-0 0, Davis 2-5 0-2 4, Keller 0-0 0-0 0, Soler 2-2 0-0 5, Testani 1-3 0-0 3, Simmons 1-1 0-0 2, Ashline 0-0 0-0 0, Buckhannan 0-0 0-0 0, Kelley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-72 5-12 57.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason