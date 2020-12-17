Cooke leads No. 5 South Carolina to 103-41 win over Temple PETE IACOBELLI, AP Sports Writer Dec. 17, 2020 Updated: Dec. 17, 2020 10:09 p.m.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — When Zia Cooke is confident in practice, it usually shows the next time South Carolina takes the court.
Cooke felt good all week leading up to facing Temple, then showed that off by tying her career high with five 3-pointers on the way to 23 points as the fifth-ranked Gamecocks dismantled Temple 103-41 on Thursday night.