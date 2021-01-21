Connor Hellebuyck makes 28 saves, Jets beat Senators 4-1 Jan. 21, 2021 Updated: Jan. 21, 2021 11:02 p.m.
1 of4 Winnipeg Jets' Neal Pionk, rear, Andrew Copp, and goaltender Connor Hellebuyck celebrate the team's win over the Ottawa Senators in an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP) Adrian Wyld/AP Show More Show Less
2 of4 Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk, left, and Winnipeg Jets defenseman Nathan Beaulieu fight during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP) Adrian Wyld/AP Show More Show Less
3 of4 Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck celebrates as the buzzer sounds to end the team's NHL hockey game against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP) Adrian Wyld/AP Show More Show Less
4 of4 Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele, left, and Kyle Connor, right, congratulate Blake Wheeler on his goal against the Ottawa Senators during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP) Adrian Wyld/AP Show More Show Less
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Connor Hellebuyck made 28 saves and Nikolaj Ehlers, Mark Scheifele, Adam Lowry and Blake Wheeler each scored to help the Winnipeg Jets beat the Ottawa Senators 4-1 on Thursday night.
Winnipeg opened the three-game series Tuesday night with a 4-3 overtime victory in Ottawa. They will meet again Saturday night in Winnipeg.